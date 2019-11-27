Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 24 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 24 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 11 in Idlib, six in Latakia, six in Aleppo and one in Hama. The Turkish party has registered 16 cases of firing in provinces, namely seven in Latakia, five in Idlib, three in Aleppo and one in Hama," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has not held any humanitarian operations over the given period, the center added.

An armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government has been ongoing in Syria since 2011.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, equally represented by the Syrian government, the opposition and the civil society, was formed this year and had its inaugural meeting in Geneva October 30. Afterward, the smaller group of 45 began its work. The committee's main task is to prepare constitutional reform for Syria.

However, on Monday, the smaller committee failed to reconvene as scheduled due to a lack of consensus between the government and opposition on the agenda and discussion schedule.