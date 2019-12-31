UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 24 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 19 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 24 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 10 in Idlib, eight in Latakia, four in Aleppo and two in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 19 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: seven in Idlib, six in Hama, three in Latakia and three in Aleppo" the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian center for Syria reconciliation has held one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 400 food sets with a total weight of 1,940 kilograms (4,276 Pounds) to the residents of a settlement in Raqqa province, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 1,100 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 346 people ([including] 103 women and 176 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 754 people ([including] 226 women and 385 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the ministry said.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 2.3 hectares (5.6 acres) of territory and defused 31 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the ministry stated.

