Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:03 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 24 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded two breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 24 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded two breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 24 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo-8, Latakia-8, Idlib-4, Hama-4. The Turkish side has registered 2 cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Aleppo-1, Idlib-1," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

