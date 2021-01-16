UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 24,092 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

Russia Registers 24,092 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 24,092 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,715 the day before, taking the tally to 3,544,623, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Russia registered 24,092 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,715 the day before, taking the tally to 3,544,623, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 24,092 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,113 cases (12.9 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,544,623, with the rate of increase at 0.7 percent.

Moscow confirmed 5,639 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 5,534 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,625 cases, up from 3,094 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,300 new cases, down from 1,361 the day before.

The response center reported 590 coronavirus fatalities, up from 555 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 65,085.

Total recoveries count 2,936,911 after 27,311 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from� 27,636 the day before.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘I don’t know yet about Bilawal’s participat ..

4 minutes ago

Rain ends second day's play with final Australia-I ..

32 seconds ago

AJK info Secry lauds British Parliamentarians for ..

35 seconds ago

COVID-19 kills 11 more in KP

37 seconds ago

Thousands of US-bound Honduran migrants cross bord ..

5 minutes ago

Norway Disappointed by Russia's Withdrawal From Op ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.