Russia Registers 24,092 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 24,092 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,715 the day before, taking the tally to 3,544,623, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Russia registered 24,092 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,715 the day before, taking the tally to 3,544,623, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 24,092 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,113 cases (12.9 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,544,623, with the rate of increase at 0.7 percent.

Moscow confirmed 5,639 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 5,534 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,625 cases, up from 3,094 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,300 new cases, down from 1,361 the day before.

The response center reported 590 coronavirus fatalities, up from 555 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 65,085.

Total recoveries count 2,936,911 after 27,311 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from� 27,636 the day before.