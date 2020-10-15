UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 10 Breaches - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 10 Breaches - Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 25 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 10 such incidents, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 25 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 10 such incidents, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 25 facts of opening fire (according to the Syrian side - 23), in provinces: 18 - in Idlib, 5 - in Aleppo, 2 - in Hama. The Turkish part of the mission recorded 10 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has also noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria held two humanitarian actions in the last 24 hours, delivering 880 food kits to residents of the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Hama.

Additionally, 367 Syrian refugees, including 110 women and 187 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the ministry said in a separate bulletin posted on Facebook.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 24 explosive devices.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Facebook Damascus Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE, Danish defence officials discuss cooperation

8 minutes ago

PMD’s first rally in Gujranwala:  Lahore police ..

17 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally 7,307,097, death toll rises ..

3 minutes ago

Advance New Zealand Party Says Its Facebook Accoun ..

3 minutes ago

VC SALU calls on Journalists

3 minutes ago

Solar electrification of mosques starts in Lower D ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.