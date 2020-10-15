Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 10 Breaches - Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 25 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 10 such incidents, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 25 facts of opening fire (according to the Syrian side - 23), in provinces: 18 - in Idlib, 5 - in Aleppo, 2 - in Hama. The Turkish part of the mission recorded 10 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has also noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria held two humanitarian actions in the last 24 hours, delivering 880 food kits to residents of the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Hama.

Additionally, 367 Syrian refugees, including 110 women and 187 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the ministry said in a separate bulletin posted on Facebook.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 24 explosive devices.