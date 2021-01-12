UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 7 - Defense Ministry

Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:11 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 25 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered seven truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 25 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered seven truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities has recorded 25 cases of opening fire (16 of them according to the Syrian side) in provinces: Idlib - 12, Latakia -9, Hama - 2 , Aleppo - 2. The Turkish part of the representative office has recorded 7 incidents of opening fire (the Russian part of the representative office has confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria over the past day.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 399 Syrian refugees, including 120 women and 204 children, had come back from Lebanon in the last 24 hours through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 15 explosive devices.

