Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 25 cases of ceasefire breaches in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 30 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 25 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (15), Aleppo (8), Hama (1), Idlib (1). The Turkish side has registered 30 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (23), Idlib (3), Latakia (3), Aleppo (1)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria now totals 2,567, according to the bulletin. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.