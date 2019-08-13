Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 25 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 21 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Tuesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 25 cases of firing, namely 10 in the province of Aleppo, one in Idlib and 14 in Latakia. The Turkish side has registered 21 cases of ceasefire violations, namely one in the province of Aleppo, 10 in Idlib, two in Latakia and eight in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has not held any humanitarian operations over the given period.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria now totals 2,582, according to the bulletin. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.