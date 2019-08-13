UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 01:30 PM

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 25 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 21 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Tuesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 25 cases of firing, namely 10 in the province of Aleppo, one in Idlib and 14 in Latakia. The Turkish side has registered 21 cases of ceasefire violations, namely one in the province of Aleppo, 10 in Idlib, two in Latakia and eight in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has not held any humanitarian operations over the given period.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria now totals 2,582, according to the bulletin. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

17 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

17 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.