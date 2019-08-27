UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 12:59 PM

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 25 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 25 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 25 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (13), Aleppo (11) and Idlib (1). The Turkish side has registered 10 truce breaches in the provinces of Idlib (4), Hama (3), Latakia (2) and Aleppo (1)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. The Syrian government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however counterterrorism operations still continue in a number of areas.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire.

