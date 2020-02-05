UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 25 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 15 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 25 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 15 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 25 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 11 in Latakia, eight in Idlib and six in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 15 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: 11 in Aleppo and four in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin published on Facebook.

There were no humanitarian operations conducted by the ministry's center for Syria's reconciliation over the given period.

Meanwhile, over 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin published on Facebook by the defense ministry.

"Over the past day, in total 1,121 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 155 people, including 47 women and 79 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 966 people, including 290 women and 493 children, from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry said.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) of territory and defused 37 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the ministry stated.

Related Topics

Firing Army Syria Russia Facebook Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Landslide in Van Province in Easte ..

3 minutes ago

French President's Special Representative Announce ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Concerned Over US Placing Low-Yield Nuclear ..

3 minutes ago

Trade between UAE, Senegal totals AED9.1 billion i ..

16 minutes ago

Trade between UAE, Senegal totals AED9.1 billion i ..

16 minutes ago

Geneva Call NGO Urges Against Use of Landmines in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.