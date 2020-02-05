Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 25 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 15 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 25 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 15 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 25 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 11 in Latakia, eight in Idlib and six in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 15 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: 11 in Aleppo and four in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin published on Facebook.

There were no humanitarian operations conducted by the ministry's center for Syria's reconciliation over the given period.

Meanwhile, over 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin published on Facebook by the defense ministry.

"Over the past day, in total 1,121 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 155 people, including 47 women and 79 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 966 people, including 290 women and 493 children, from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry said.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) of territory and defused 37 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the ministry stated.