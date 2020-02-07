Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 25 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded four truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 25 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded four truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 25 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 11 in Latakia, eight in Hama and six in Idlib. The Turkish side has registered four cases of firing in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, over 953 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the defense ministry.

"Over the past day, in total 953 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 248 people, including 75 women and 126 children, from Lebanon via the Jdaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 705 people, including 212 women and 360 children, from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry said.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory and defused 30 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the ministry stated.