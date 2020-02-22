UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:22 PM

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 25 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 14 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 25 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 14 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission considering issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 25 cases of firing in the provinces: Latakia-6, Idlib-11, Hama-3, Aleppo-5. The Turkish side has registered 14 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib-13, Aleppo-1," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Moreover, Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

