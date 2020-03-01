Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 25 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 23 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 25 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo-8 Latakia-15, Idlib-2. The Turkish side has registered 23 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib-14, Aleppo-8, Hama-1," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that the Russian military had held four humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period, delivering 1,000 food sets to the residents of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah, Aleppo and Raqqa provinces.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring, over 800 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 807 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 239 people (including 72 women and 122 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 568 people (including 170 women and 290 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the daily bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of territory and defused 29 explosive devices over the past day.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Since government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to reaching a political settlement and facilitating the return of refugees.