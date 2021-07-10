Russia Registers 25,082 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Russia recorded 25,082 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing cumulative total to 5,758,300, the Federal response center said Saturday.

Moscow registered the highest number of new cases, amounting to 5,694.

The Moscow region had the second highest number with 2,487; St. Petersburg third highest with 1,978.

In the past 24 hours, 752 people diagnosed with COVID-19 died across the country, which brings he cumulative total to 142,253. In the same period, 17,750 people were discharged with full recovery, which brings the cumulative total to 5,182,837.