UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 25,140 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Russia Registers 25,140 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russia registered 25,140 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to over 5,808,473, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 25,140 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,723 cases (10.8%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.43%.

Moscow confirmed 5,403 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,566 cases and St. Petersburg with 2,029 cases.

The response center reported 710 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's total death toll to 143,712.

In the same 24 hours, 16,429 COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,216,648.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy And Humanitarian Assistance In AJK

15 minutes ago

Better Pak-Iran relations are an important need of ..

23 minutes ago

FM arrive in Dushanbe to attend SCO’s Ministeria ..

30 minutes ago

Minister for Maritimes lashes out at Sindh govt ov ..

34 minutes ago

Global Village announces winners of Future Busines ..

37 minutes ago

Indian military planes drops weapons in Afghanista ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.