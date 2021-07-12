Russia Registers 25,140 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russia registered 25,140 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to over 5,808,473, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 25,140 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,723 cases (10.8%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.43%.

Moscow confirmed 5,403 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,566 cases and St. Petersburg with 2,029 cases.

The response center reported 710 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's total death toll to 143,712.

In the same 24 hours, 16,429 COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,216,648.