Russia Registers 25,345 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russia has registered 25,345 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 26,402 the day before, bringing the total to 2,347,401, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 25,345 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,108 (20.2 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,347,401.

Moscow has confirmed 5,191 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 6,524 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,684 cases, down from 3,697 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,148 new cases, up from 1,104 the day before.

The response center reported a new record of 589 coronavirus fatalities, up from 569 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 41,053.

As many as 26,882 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 24,763 the day before, bringing the total to 1,830,349.