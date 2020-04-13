UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 2,558 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:06 PM

Russia has registered 2,558 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count growing to 18,328, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russia has registered 2,558 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count growing to 18,328, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 2,558 COVID-19 cases in 62 regions .... Russia has registered 18,328 cases of coronavirus infection in 82 regions, with a 16.

2 percent increase [over the past 24 hours]," the center told reporters.

Of all the new cases, 1,355 have been registered in Moscow, 495 in Moscow region and 121 in St. Petersburg

The death toll has increased by 18 to 148 over the past 24 hours.

A total of 179 people have recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals across Russia over the past 24 hours, the center said, adding that the total number of recoveries has reached 1,470.

