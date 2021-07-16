Russia Registers 25,704 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russia registered 25,704 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 5,907,999, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 25,704 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,951 cases (11.5%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.44%.

Moscow confirmed 5,382 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,484 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,948 cases.

The response center reported a record of 799 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's total death toll to 146,868.

In the same 24 hours, 21,932 COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,300,908.

