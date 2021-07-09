UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 25,766 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russia registered 25,766 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,818 the day before, taking the tally to over 5,730,000, the Federal response center said on Friday.

According the center, this is the largest daily increase since January 2, when it was 26,301 cases.

"Over the past day, 25,766 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,341 cases (13%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 5,733,218 with the rate of increase at 0.

45%.

Moscow confirmed 6,643 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 2,545 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,951 cases.

The response center reported 726 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's total death toll to 141,501.

In the same 24 hours, 21,832 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,165,087.

