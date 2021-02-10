UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 18 - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:43 PM

Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 18 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 26 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 18, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 26 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 18, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 26 cases of opening fire (20 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-11, Latakia-10, Hama-4, Aleppo-2.

The Turkish part of the representation stated 18 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been one humanitarian action by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria's Deir ez-Zur province in the last 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

