Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 26 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 26 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday.

"[Over the last 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 26 cases of firing in the provinces of Idlib (11), Latakia (9), Aleppo (5) and Hama (1). The Turkish side has registered 10 truce breaches in the provinces of Idlib (6), Hama (2) and Aleppo (2)," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that Russian military had held two humanitarian actions over the past 24 hours, delivering 2.

5 tonnes of food to residents of Aleppo province and 3.7 tonnes of food to residents of Damascus province.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. The Syrian government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists, however, anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire. A new ceasefire, brokered by Russia and Turkey, entered into force on Saturday in the Idlib de-escalation zone to enable civilians to leave the part of Idlib that is under control of terrorist groups.

