Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 26 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 26 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: nine in Idlib, nine in Latakia, seven in Aleppo, one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 17 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 10 in Idlib, four in Hama, two in Latakia, one in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Russian military had held two humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period, delivering 1,250 food sets weighing over 6 tonnes in the provinces of Latakia and Deir ez-Zor.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.