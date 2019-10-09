Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 26 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 34 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 26 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 34 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 26 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (7), Latakia (6), Idlib (10) and Hama (3). The Turkish side has registered 34 cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Aleppo (6), Hama (2), Latakia (10) and Idlib (16)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.