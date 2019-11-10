UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 26 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 19 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 26 cases of firing in the provinces of Idlib (5), Aleppo (8), Latakia (7) and Hama (6). The Turkish side has registered 19 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Latakia (4), Idlib (12) and Hama (3)," the ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted no humanitarian operations over the given period, the center added.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Sunday Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

MoHAP wins IHF Gold Award for Excellence in Leader ..

45 seconds ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum welcomes 6 ..

31 minutes ago

Union Coop announces total transactions through it ..

2 hours ago

ABLF and ASSOCHAM sign agreement to strengthen UAE ..

2 hours ago

Strata celebrates decade of global aircraft parts ..

2 hours ago

First Capesize vessel sails from EGA’s GAC in Gu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.