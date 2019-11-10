Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 26 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 19 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 26 cases of firing in the provinces of Idlib (5), Aleppo (8), Latakia (7) and Hama (6). The Turkish side has registered 19 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Latakia (4), Idlib (12) and Hama (3)," the ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted no humanitarian operations over the given period, the center added.