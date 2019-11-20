Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 26 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 19 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 26 cases of firing in the provinces of Idlib (9), Aleppo (8), Latakia (6) and Hama (3). The Turkish side has registered 19 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib (1), Aleppo (2), Latakia (1) and Hama (9)," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has not held any humanitarian operations over the given period, the center added.

Meanwhile, almost 800 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the given period, according to the center.

"Over the past day, in total 788 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 216 people ([including] 33 women and 55 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 572 people ([including] 240 women and 408 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the center said.

The Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.2 hectares (5.43 acres) of land, destroying 37 explosive devices, according to the center.