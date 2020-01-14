Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 26 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 18 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has recorded 26 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: eight in Latakia, six in Aleppo, nine in Idlib, and three in Hama.

The Turkish side has registered 18 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: five in Aleppo, six in Idlib, four in Latakia, three in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.