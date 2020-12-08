UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 26,097 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:41 PM

Russia Registers 26,097 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 26,097 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,142 the day before, bringing the total to 2,515,009, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russia has registered 26,097 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,142 the day before, bringing the total to 2,515,009, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 26,097 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,090 (19.5 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,515,009.

Moscow has confirmed 5,232 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 7,279 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,734 cases, down from 3,741 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,341 new cases, up from 1,315 the day before.

The response center reported 562 coronavirus fatalities, up from 456 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 44,159.

As many as 24,938 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 18,850 the day before, bringing the total to 1,981,526.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 80 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 540,831 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NUST stands among international awardees for GCRF ..

11 minutes ago

NHC a welfare step of govt for the people of AJK : ..

11 seconds ago

TCL and Daraz ends the year with a Bang with Mega ..

15 minutes ago

CDA to upgrade all public parks

14 seconds ago

New Zealand's Christchurch Attack Probe Finds No F ..

16 seconds ago

Mohmand & Bhasha Pakistan to get two big water dam ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.