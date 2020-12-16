Russia Registers 26,509 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:56 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russia has registered 26,509 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 26,689 the day before, bringing the total to 2,734,454, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 26,509 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 4,715 cases (17.8 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 2,734,454, with the rate of increase at 1 percent.

Moscow has confirmed 5,028 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 5,418 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,758 cases, down from 3,765 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,477 new cases, up from 1,392 the day before.

The response center reported 596 coronavirus fatalities, up from 577 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 48,564.

Total recoveries count 2,176,100 after 26,490 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 24,813 the day before.

