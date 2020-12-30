Russia Registers 26,513 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Russia has registered 26,513 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 27,002 the day before, bringing the total to 3,131,550, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russia has registered 26,513 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 27,002 the day before, bringing the total to 3,131,550, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 26,513 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 3,970 cases (15 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,131,550, with the rate of increase at 0.9 percent.

Moscow confirmed 5,105 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 5,641 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,764 cases, up from 3,757 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,608 new cases, up from 1,547 the day before.

The response center reported 599 coronavirus fatalities, up from 562 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 56,426.

Total recoveries count 2,525,418 after 29,235 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 24,874 the day before.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 90.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 663,398 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring

