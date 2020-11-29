UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 26,683 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Russia has registered 26,683 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,269,316, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 26,683 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,901 (22.

1 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,269,316.

Moscow has confirmed 6,798 new coronavirus cases over the given period. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 3,701 cases and the Moscow region with 1,069 new cases.

The response center said that Russia's COVID-19 death toll increased by 459 to 39,527 over the past day.

As many as 21,987 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, bringing the total to 1,761,457.

