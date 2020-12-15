UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 26,689 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:36 PM

Russia has registered 26,689 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 27,328 the day before, bringing the total to 2,707,945, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russia has registered 26,689 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 27,328 the day before, bringing the total to 2,707,945, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 26,689 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 5,181 cases (19.4 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 2,707,945, with the rate of increase at 1 percent.

Moscow has confirmed 5,418 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 5,874 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,765 cases, down from 3,771 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,392 new cases, down from 1,484 the day before.

The response center reported 577 coronavirus fatalities, up from 450 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 47,968.

Total recoveries count 2,149,610 after 24,813 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 18,562 the day before.

