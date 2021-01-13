UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 8 - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:01 PM

Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 8 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities has recorded 27 cases of opening fire in provinces: Aleppo - 3, Latakia -10, Idlib - 10, Hama - 4 . The Turkish part of the representative office has recorded eight incidents of opening fire (the Russian part of the representative office has confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria over the past day.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 417 Syrian refugees, including 125 women and 213 children, had come back from Lebanon in the last 24 hours through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.9 hectares (2.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 18 explosive devices.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Damascus Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

10 vehicles impounded over violation of Covid SOPs ..

39 seconds ago

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Submits Resignation to Emir ..

43 seconds ago

NW China's Shaanxi to build giant panda scientific ..

44 seconds ago

Philippines reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for s ..

46 seconds ago

Trump Not Planning to Resign Before End of Preside ..

11 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end with losses

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.