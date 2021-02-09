UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:35 PM

Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 18 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 18 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 27 facts of opening fire (according to the Syrian side -20) in the provinces: Idlib - 12, Aleppo - 1, Latakia - 11, Hama - 3. The Turkish part of the representation stated 18 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria did not carry any humanitarian operations in the last 24 hours.

A further 61 Syrian refugees, including 18 women and 31 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa defusing 15 explosive devices, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Damascus Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $59.58 a barrel M ..

6 minutes ago

Aussie hotel quarantine worker confirmed to have n ..

1 minute ago

RDIF Has Confirmation That EU Drug Regulator Accep ..

1 minute ago

EU Can Stop Holding Back Secrets From US After Cal ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Navalny Allies for ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Presented Evidence of Western Diplomats' Pa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.