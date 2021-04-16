UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 15 - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce recorded 27 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while Turkey registered 15, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 27 facts of opening fire (25 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Aleppo-2, Latakia-9, Idlib-5, Hama-11. The Turkish part of the representation stated 15 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In the given period, the Russian military held three humanitarian operations in the provinces of Aleppo, Deir ez-Zur and Hasakah, having delivered 1,190 food packages.

Syria has been in the grip of an armed conflict since 2011. Though the victory over the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) was announced in 2017, anti-terrorist missions are still ongoing in certain areas of Syria and Iraq. Current priorities include the political settlement, the restoration of the country and the return of refugees.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, nearly 290 refugees have returned to Syria from Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, 286 refugees (69 women and 117 children) have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and tell-Kalah checkpoints. There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the daily bulletin said.

Syrian engineering units have also diffused 13 explosive devices in Damascus and Daraa provinces, clearing 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory.

