Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:52 PM

Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded nine truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded nine truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday.

"[Over the last 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 27 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (14), Aleppo (11) and Idlib (2).

The Turkish side has registered nine truce breaches in the provinces of Idlib (5), Hama (3) and Aleppo (1)," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

