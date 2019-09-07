UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 03:52 PM

Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 cases of ceasefire breaches in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 cases of ceasefire breaches in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues, related to the violations of the ceasefire, has registered 27 cases of firing: eight in the province of Latakia, five in Idlib, eight in Aleppo, and six in Hama.

The Turkish side has registered 12 cases of ceasefire violations: seven in the province of Idlib, three in Hama, one in Aleppo and one in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

