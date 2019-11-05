UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 27 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 25 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 27 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 25 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 27 cases of firing in the provinces of Idlib (4), Aleppo (6), Hama (8), Latakia (9). The Turkish side has registered 25 cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Aleppo (6), Hama (3), Latakia (9) and Idlib (7)," the ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in a statement.

The Russian military has not conducted any humanitarian operations over the given period, the center added.

Meanwhile, over 800 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the center said.

"Over the past day, in total 847 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 199 people ([including] 60 women and 102 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 648 people ([including] 194 women and 330 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the bulletin read on.

The Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.3 hectares (5.68 miles) of land, destroying 31 explosive devices, over the given period, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

