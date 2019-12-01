Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 45 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has 27 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 12 in Idlib, seven in Latakia, seven in Aleppo, and one in Hama.

The Turkish side has registered 45 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: 39 in Idlib, one in Latakia, four in Aleppo, one in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.