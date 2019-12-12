Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 27 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 28 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 27 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely eight in Latakia, eight in Aleppo, six in Idlib and five in Hama. The Turkish party has registered 28 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 18 in Idlib, five in Hama, three in Latakia and two in Aleppo," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 350 food sets with a total weight of 2 tonnes to the residents of the Shaykh Maskin settlement in Daraa province, according to the center.

Meanwhile, over 850 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the center went on to say.

"Over the past day, 859 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 311 people, including 93 women and 158 children, returned from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkallah checkpoints, while 548 people, including 164 women and 279 children, returned from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin read on.

The Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.8 hectares (4.9 acres) of land, destroying 43 explosive devices, over the past 24 hours, according to the center.