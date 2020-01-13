UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:16 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 27 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 13 in Idlib, six in Latakia, seven in Aleppo and one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 12 ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: four in Idlib, two in Aleppo, five in Hama and one in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military conducted two humanitarian operations over the given period, delivering 250 food sets to the Damascus province and 350 food sets to the Latakia province, the ministry added.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

