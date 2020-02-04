Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 27 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 12 in Latakia, eight in Idlib, six in Hama and one in Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered five cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces: three in Aleppo and two in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring, over 600 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 650 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 173 people (including 52 women and 88 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 477 people (including 143 women and 243 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the daily bulletin said.

A total of 1,779 internally displaced Syrians returned to their permanent residence over the said period, the military added.

According to the bulletin, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of territory and defused 27 explosive devices over the past day.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Since government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to reaching a political settlement and facilitating the return of refugees.