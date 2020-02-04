UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:22 PM

Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 27 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 12 in Latakia, eight in Idlib, six in Hama and one in Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered five cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces: three in Aleppo and two in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring, over 600 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 650 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 173 people (including 52 women and 88 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 477 people (including 143 women and 243 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the daily bulletin said.

A total of 1,779 internally displaced Syrians returned to their permanent residence over the said period, the military added.

According to the bulletin, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of territory and defused 27 explosive devices over the past day.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Since government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to reaching a political settlement and facilitating the return of refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Terrorist Army Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Government Refugee Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid ..

11 minutes ago

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid ..

11 minutes ago

UVAS observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

15 minutes ago

OIC Delegation Concludes Mission to the Philippine ..

15 minutes ago

Outcomes of the 57th BoG meeting

22 minutes ago

France opens probe into figure skating underage se ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.