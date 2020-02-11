UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:41 PM

Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded two truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded two truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 27 cases of firing in the provinces of Idlib (15), Latakia (8), Hama (2) and Aleppo (2).

The Turkish side has registered two truce breaches in the province of Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Along with Turkey and Iran, Russia is a ceasefire guarantor in conflict-affected Syria. Russia also carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Refugee

Recent Stories

PCB announces MCC itinerary

6 minutes ago

Singapore to be &#039;45-minute city-state, withou ..

14 minutes ago

Coolpad launching in Pakistan with Official Partne ..

16 minutes ago

UK economy stalls in fourth quarter of 2019

12 minutes ago

International Institute for Tolerance to honour wi ..

29 minutes ago

Man beaten by wife in wedding ceremony for third m ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.