Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 27 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded two truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 27 cases of firing in the provinces of Idlib (15), Latakia (8), Hama (2) and Aleppo (2).

The Turkish side has registered two truce breaches in the province of Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Along with Turkey and Iran, Russia is a ceasefire guarantor in conflict-affected Syria. Russia also carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of refugees.