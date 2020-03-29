UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 270 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Operational Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The number of patients infected with COVID-19 in Russia has increased by 270 people over the past 24 hours, the country's operational headquarters for preventing the spread of coronavirus said in a statement on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 270 cases of coronavirus infection in 26 regions," the statement says.

Of them, 197 cases have been confirmed in Moscow and 27 in the Moscow Region.

A total of 15 people have been discharged from hospitals over the given period, the headquarters said. At the same time, four patients infected with COVID-19 died within the past day.

The total tally of COVID-19 patients in Russia now stands at 1,534.

