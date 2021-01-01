Russia Registers 27,039 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 27,039 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 27,747 the day before, bringing the total to 3,186,336, the federal response center said on Friday

"Over the past 24 hours, 27,039 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 4,080 cases (15.1 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,186,336 with the rate of increase at 0.9 percent.

Moscow confirmed 5,907 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 6,566 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,746 cases, down from 3,758 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,568 new cases, up from 1,487 the day before.

The response center reported 536 coronavirus fatalities, down from 593 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 57, 555.

Total recoveries count 2,580,138 after 25,798 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 28,922 the day before.