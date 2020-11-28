Russia Registers 27,100 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

UrduPoint.com
Russia has registered 27,100 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,242,633, the federal response center said on Saturda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Russia has registered 27,100 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,242,633, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 27,100 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,724 (21.

1 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,242,633.

Moscow has confirmed 7,320 new coronavirus cases over the given period. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 3,695 cases and the Moscow region with 1,065 new cases.

The response center said that Russia's COVID-19 death toll increased by 510 to 39,068 over the past day.

Moreover, Russia confirmed a record 27,296 new recoveries of coronavirus patients, bringing the total to 1,739,470.

