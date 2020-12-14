Russia Registers 27,328 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Russia has registered 27,328 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,080 the day before, bringing the total to 2,681,256, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 27,328 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 84 regions, including 5,163 cases (18.9 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 2,681,256, with the rate of increase at 1 percent.

Moscow has confirmed 5,874 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 6,425 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,771 cases, up from 3,768 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,484 new cases, up from 1,444 the day before.

No new cases were reported in the Chukotka autonomous region.

The response center reported 450 coronavirus fatalities, down from 488 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 47,391.

Total recoveries count 2,124,797 after 18,562 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 20,277 the day before.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 83.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 568,749 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.