Russia Registers 27,403 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russia has registered 27,403 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 28,145 the day before, bringing the total to 2,402,949, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 27,403 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,410 (19.7 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,402,949.

Moscow has confirmed 6,868 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 7,750 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,694 cases, up from 3,692 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,223 new cases, up from 1,193 the day before.

The response center reported 569 coronavirus fatalities, up from 554 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 42,176.

As many as 28,901 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from the record 29,502 the day before, bringing the total to 1,888,752.

According to the national consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 78.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 524,489 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.