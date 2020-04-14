Russia Registers 2,774 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 2,774 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count growing to 21,102, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russia has registered 2,774 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count growing to 21,102, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 2,774 COVID-19 cases in 51 regions .... Russia has registered 21,102 cases of coronavirus infection in 82 regions, with a 15.

1 percent increase [over the past 24 hours]," the center told reporters.

Of all the new cases, 1,489 have been registered in Moscow, 460 in Moscow region and 121 in St. Petersburg

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 22 to 170 over the past 24 hours.

A total of 224 people have recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals across Russia over the past 24 hours, the national response center said, adding that the total number of recoveries has reached 1,694.