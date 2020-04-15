UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 2,774 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 3,388 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total to 24,490, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russia has registered 3,388 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total to 24,490, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 3,388 COVID-19 cases in 65 regions .... Russia has registered 24,490 cases of coronavirus infection in 84 regions, with a 16.1 percent increase [over the past 24 hours]," the center told reporters.

Of all the new cases, 1,774 have been registered in Moscow, 272 in Moscow region and 137 in Murmansk region in the country's north-west, the center specified.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 28 to 198 over the past 24 hours.

A total of 292 people have recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals across Russia over the past 24 hours, the national response center said, adding that the total number of recoveries has reached 1,986.

