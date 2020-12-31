Russia Registers 27,747 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Russia has registered 27,747 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 26,513 the day before, bringing the total to 3,159,297, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 27,747 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 4,164 cases (15 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,159,297 with the rate of increase at 0.9 percent.

Moscow confirmed 6,566 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 5,105 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,758 cases, down from 3,764 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,487 new cases, down from 1,608 the day before.

The response center reported 593 coronavirus fatalities, down from 599 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 57,019.

Total recoveries count 2,554,340 after 28,922 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 29,235 the day before.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 90.6 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 663,186 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring